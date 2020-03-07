BAINBRIDGE — Fans of classic movies can take advantage of a new film series titled “Movie Bucket List” beginning March 24 at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College-Bainbridge.
Michael Kirkland, the executive director of ABAC-Bainbridge, and Dave Nelson, a professor of history at the college, will host the series, which begins with the classic “To Kill A Mockingbird” at 6:30 p.m. on March 24 in Room 961 of the Student Wellness Center at ABAC-Bainbridge. The public is invited to attend at no charge.
“This is a two-year film series that involves a discussion of some of the most important films of the last 75 years,” Kirkland said. “Community members are invited to join ABAC students in a discussion of the movies. We will talk about all aspects of each movie, including the social, political and artistic importance of the films.”
Nelson said participants are encouraged to watch the film before the session. The movies can be found on various online streaming platforms or at the ABAC-Bainbridge Library.
After Nelson leads the discussion on “To Kill A Mockingbird” on March 24, Kirkland will lead the way on the classic western “High Noon” on June 16. On Sept. 29, Nelson will talk about “Invasion of the Body Snatchers.”
Movies to be discussed in 2021 include “Dr. Strangelove,” “Dirty Harry” and “The Bicycle Thief.” For more information, interested persons can contact Kirkland at mkirkland@abac.edu or call him at (229) 243-6075.
