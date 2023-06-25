MrBeast says he declined to join submersible trip: ‘Kind of scary that I could have been on it’

YouTube star MrBeast, seen here in March, said on June 25 that he had been invited to join a submersible trip to the Titanic wreckage but declined.

 Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

(CNN) — YouTube star MrBeast said Sunday that he had been invited to join a submersible trip to the Titanic wreckage but declined.

“I was invited earlier this month to ride the titanic submarine, I said no. Kind of scary that I could have been on it,” MrBeast tweeted Sunday morning.

