2019 MTV Europe Music Awards: The winners list

Ariana Grande was up for seven awards, but Taylor Swift had the bigger night along with Billie Eilish and Halsey at the 2019 MTV Europe Music Awards on Sunday in Seville, Spain.
The following is a list of the nominees with those who took home the award listed as "WINNER" in bold:
BEST U.S. ACT
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
WINNER: Taylor Swift
BEST CANADIAN ACT
Alessia Cara
Avril Lavigne
Carly Rae Jepsen
WINNER: Johnny Orlando
Shawn Mendes
BEST VIDEO
Ariana Grande, "thank u, next"
Billie Eilish, "bad guy"
Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road" (Remix)
Rosalía and J Balvin featuring El Guincho, "Con Altura"
WINNER: Taylor Swift featuring Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco, "ME!"
BEST ARTIST
Ariana Grande
J Balvin
Miley Cyrus
WINNER: Shawn Mendes
Taylor Swift
BEST SONG
Ariana Grande, "7 rings"
WINNER: Billie Eilish, "bad guy"
Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road" (Remix)
Post Malone and Swae Lee, "Sunflower"
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, "Señorita"
BEST COLLABORATION
BTS and Halsey, "Boy With Luv"
Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road" (Remix)
Mark Ronson and Miley Cyrus, "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart"
WINNER: Rosalía and J Balvin featuring El Guincho, "Con Altura"
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, "Señorita"
The Chainsmokers and Bebe Rexha, "Call You Mine"
BEST NEW ARTIST
Ava Max
WINNER: Billie Eilish
Lewis Capaldi
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Mabel
BEST POP ARTIST
Ariana Grande
Becky G
Camila Cabello
WINNER: Halsey
Jonas Brothers
Shawn Mendes
BEST LIVE ACT
Ariana Grande
WINNER: BTS
Ed Sheeran
P!NK
Travis Scott
BEST ROCK
WINNER: Green Day
Imagine Dragons
Liam Gallagher
Panic! At The Disco
The 1975
BEST HIP-HOP
21 Savage
Cardi B
J. Cole
WINNER: Nicki Minaj
Travis Scott
BEST ALTERNATIVE
WINNER: FKA twigs
Lana Del Rey
Solange
twenty one pilots
Vampire Weekend
BEST ELECTRONIC
Calvin Harris
DJ Snake
Marshmello
WINNER: Martin Garrix
The Chainsmokers
BEST LOOK
WINNER: Halsey
J Balvin
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
ROSALÍA
BIGGEST FANS
Ariana Grande
WINNER: BTS
Billie Eilish
Shawn Mendes
Taylor Swift
BEST PUSH
WINNER: Ava Max
Billie Eilish
CNCO
H.E.R.
Jade Bird
Juice WRLD
Kiana Ledé
Lauv
Lewis Capaldi
Lizzo
Mabel
Rosalía
BEST WORLD STAGE PERFORMANCE
Bebe Rexha, Isle of MTV Malta 2019
Hailee Steinfeld, Isle of MTV Malta 2018
WINNER: Muse, Bilbao, Spain 2018
The 1975, Lollapalooza Paris Festival 2019
twenty one pilots, Lollapalooza Paris Festival 2019
BEST U.K. & IRELAND ACT
Lewis Capaldi
Dave
Mabel
Ed Sheeran
WINNER: Little Mix (Social Wildcard Winner)