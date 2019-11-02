ALBANY -- This year’s Muckalee Creek Arts and Crafts Show at Chehaw, which started its two-day run Saturday, has nearly doubled in size over last year's inaugural show, with more than 45 vendors and 10 demonstrators in the arena.
The show features unique vendors with handmade creations by local artisans for every check mark on your list for the holiday season. The demonstrators vary from glass-blowing with Hot Glass Studio, blacksmithing by Trenton Tye, beekeeping with the SOWEGA Beekeepers and many more.
“Our main objective this year was for Friends of Chehaw to provide an event to thank the community for supporting Chehaw park after the devastation of Hurricane Michael,” Tom Seegmueller, president of Friends of Chehaw, said.
Seegmueller said Chehaw is grateful for the public’s patience while the park was rebuilt as well as all of the volunteers who came out to help bring it back to life over the past year. One of the signs of that appreciation is the attendance fee of $5.00, which also gains access to the zoo, where the arena is located.
“Our main objective with the arts and crafts festival is to have a unique outdoor event for our community to come out and enjoy," he said. "With this year only being the second annual Muckalee Creek show and it having nearly doubled in size, I believe Friends of Chehaw is on the right track.
Music at Saturday’s event included sets from Jackson Pine and Royal Johnson. On Sunday Risen will play from 10-11 a.m. and the Evergreen Family Band will perform from noon-3 p.m. There will also be a classic car drive-in on Sunday from 1-4 p.m. with some nostalgic cars.
Long story short, you don’t want to miss the second day of this year's Muckalee Creek Arts and Crafts show. Saturday was buzzing with excitement, music, happy shoppers and beautiful weather. The same is expected Sunday.
Anyone looking to get out of the house and enjoy some beautiful fall weather should grab their sweater, bring a shopping list and come out to “Natures Playground” at Chehaw. Admission remains $5 per person and again includes zoo admission. Children under 5 are free. Sunday’s hours will be 10 a.m.-5 p.m.