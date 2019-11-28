ALBANY -- Folklore, cultural traditions, and regional history are the components of a community that make it unique. Southern heritage is full of traditions rich in years of families' unique habits and lore. Over the years these traditions become the story of an area and its people.
Some southwest Georgia communities have chosen to record these traditions in murals. Many of these murals tell a story based on local life events; some just depict the people of and life in the community. Folk art manifests the particular arts and crafts of a region and its culture. This artistic style may be similar from town to town, but the murals are unique.
Albany pays respect to south Georgia's agricultural history with a 60-foot x 14-foot three-dimensional mural. The mural is located on a building in downtown Albany at the corner of Oglethorpe Boulevard and Jefferson Street. Creating artist Chris Johnson worked to depict local people working together in unity near the Flint River.
Another beautiful mural in town walks the viewer down a tree-covered avenue. Cordele artist Mark Dennard spent several months creating the piece that he dedicated to his father. The artist said the mural should symbolize the city's strength and he wants it to be personally inspirational to each one that views this work.
This year another spiritually uplifting series of mural panels was completed at Lincoln Magnet School in Albany. The STEM and STEAM educational platforms were inspirational in the visuals for the task. The colors and shapes are electric and motivating. Again, Johnson, an art professor at Andrew College in Cuthbert, created an amazing work of art to inspire the students at Lincoln Magnet School and the people of the community.
The history of a town must be preserved for future generations to know where their heritage began. The city of Pelham completed a huge mural in 2018 to preserve its history and revitalize the downtown area. The history-preserving project was funded by a grant from the Georgia Center for the Arts and the Pelham Main Street program.
Wes Hardin, the talented artist who brought this project to life, paid homage to this city's heritage through artistic expression. This particular mural takes the viewer back to the 1800s, when H. L. Hand of the Pelham Hand family founded the city. The Hand home, Highland Villa, pictured in the mural, served as a landmark until the '70s; now the memory is preserved in this beautiful mural for future generations to see.
Pelham officials used another grant to create another mural. This mural is an interactive piece with a projection screen in the middle that will allow the town to show outdoor movies. This work of art captures movie popcorn, hotdogs and drinks as cartoon people set in a historic "movie on film" setting with vintage autos parked at a theater.
Folk art speaks to the deeply rooted traditions of a region. Colquitt has a series of murals that truly captures the essence of the community and its heritage. Colquitt has been named Georgia's "First Mural City." The largest mural in the United States adorns a series of silos in downtown Colquitt. The 27,000-square-foot mural was hand-painted on 100-foot operational silos by Charlie Johnston of Winnipeg, Canada. This enormous mural wraps four sides of the silos with agricultural images of cotton, corn and peanuts. The project was part of the Millennium Mural Project started in 1999 with a grant from the National Endowment of the Arts.
Colquitt has more than 15 murals for viewers to enjoy. The grant made it possible to bring in a varied selection of artists to present multiple views of the cultural history of the area.
Community, people, heritage and history are all words that instill thoughts of personal beginnings. The many murals of southwest Georgia not only remind viewers of their roots but will serve as inspiration for future generations to seek knowledge of their own heritage.