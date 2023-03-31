"Murder Mystery 2" answers the question "What could be more disposable than 'Murder Mystery?," a 2019 action-comedy pairing of Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston that nevertheless racked up big viewing numbers for Netflix. The sequel charitably shoots for a sort of more violent "The Thin Man" vibe, but about the best one can say for the movie is that it's mercifully short.

Sandler and Aniston's Nick and Audrey Spitz (and if you think there's not going to be a gag about what their name rhymes with, you must be new here) have formed their own detective agency since the events of the first movie, but the business is struggling, and they're bickering more because of it. The two thus jump at the opportunity to attend a destination wedding on an island paradise thrown by the Maharajah (Adeel Akhtar), who is marrying Claudette (Mélanie Laurent, like most of the supporting cast, deserving better), who has "trophy wife" written all over her.

