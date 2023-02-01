ALBANY ─ The Albany Museum of Art is headed toward another sellout of its signature annual event, "AMA Art Ball: Laissez Les Bons Temps Rouler," presented Feb. 25 by Albany Motorcars Mercedes-Benz and BMW of Albany.
The black-tie event is at 6:30 p.m. at the future home of the AMA at 140 W. Broad Ave. Within the industrial chic interior of the former Belk department store, celebrants will enjoy a New Orleans-inspired evening of cocktails, a gourmet dinner, live and silent auctions, and dancing. The co-chairs for Art Ball 2023 are Jenna McLaurin and Jill King.
“We are thrilled to have Albany Motorcars Mercedes-Benz and BMW of Albany return as our presenting sponsors,” AMA Executive Director Andrew J. Wulf, said in a news release. “The funds raised at Art Ball are instrumental in helping us reach the entire community with art exhibitions and programming, enabling us to offer much of that programming at no cost.”
“We are proud supporters of AMA’s Art Ball,” Alicia Gregory, CFO of Albany Motorcars Mercedes-Benz and BMW of Albany, said. “We value the work that the AMA does in the community. We are humbled to sponsor this year’s event and greatly appreciate the opportunity to support AMA’s mission and give back to the Albany community.”
Performing at Art Ball will be Georgia’s premier party band, The Grapevine Band from Macon. Offering a broad genre of music, the band’s roots are in soul, blues, beach, and rock and roll from the 1960s forward.
“These musicians have been playing together for years, and they love what they do,” Director of Development and Membership Chloe Hinton said. “They project the sheer enjoyment they feel from the stage and also the genuine pleasure they get from their interactions with the audience. The fun is contagious. I can’t think of a better soundtrack for letting the good times roll.”
While Art Ball is an entertaining evening celebrating art and the community, the funds generated by the event are critical to the mission of the Albany Museum of Art.
“Funds from Art Ball are instrumental in enabling us to keep admission free so that everyone in our city and region can view the world-class artworks that you otherwise would have to travel hundreds of miles to see,” Wulf noted. “The Libby Womack Paddle Raise portion of the evening, which again this year is generously sponsored by Upland Wealth Advisors, generates dollars that go directly to educational programming, including the many scholarships to art camps that were provided for children who would not have been able to attend without that assistance.”
“Every dollar that is spent at Art Ball — whether it is a sponsorship, a dinner-and-dance ticket, a Libby Womack Paddle Raise donation, or an auction item — has a direct, positive influence on the lives of people in our community, especially the children who will be tomorrow’s leaders,” Hinton added. “It is a double victory when you can enjoy a beautiful evening out and do good at the same time.”
Tickets for "AMA Art Ball: Laissez Les Bons Temps Rouler" may be purchased online by using the link at www.albanymuseum.com/art-ball-2023. The ticket includes cocktails, a gourmet dinner by Stewbos, live and silent auctions, dancing, and late-night snacks. The night starts with cocktails at 6:30 p.m. and continues until the last sounds of the night by The Grapevine Band.
Those who prefer a late start to the evening can purchase tickets for the After Party only. With an After Party ticket, you can join the celebration at 9:45 p.m. and enjoy the auctions, dancing, drinks, and late-night snacks. Those tickets also may be purchased on the Tickets link at www.albanymuseum.com/art-ball-2023.
The Albany Museum of Art is located at 311 Meadowlark Drive, adjacent to Albany State University's West Campus just off Gillionville Road. The museum is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums and is open to the public 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Admission is free.