art ball.jpg

Performing at the Albany Museum of Art's Art Ball celebration will be Georgia’s premier party band, The Grapevine Band from Macon.

 Special Photo: AMA

ALBANY ─ The Albany Museum of Art is headed toward another sellout of its signature annual event, "AMA Art Ball: Laissez Les Bons Temps Rouler," presented Feb. 25 by Albany Motorcars Mercedes-Benz and BMW of Albany.

The black-tie event is at 6:30 p.m. at the future home of the AMA at 140 W. Broad Ave. Within the industrial chic interior of the former Belk department store, celebrants will enjoy a New Orleans-inspired evening of cocktails, a gourmet dinner, live and silent auctions, and dancing. The co-chairs for Art Ball 2023 are Jenna McLaurin and Jill King.

Tags