ALBANY ─ AMA ChalkFest returned to the streets of downtown Albany on Saturday, and Albany Museum of Art officials said they were “more than pleased” with the community response.
“We had a wonderful turnout for ChalkFest,” AMA Executive Director Andrew J. Wulf said in a Tuesday news release. “The crowd was steady all day, and we estimate at least 2,500 people came through during the seven hours of the event. The feedback we have received has been overwhelmingly positive.
“I want to thank our sponsors, partners, vendors, staff and volunteers for coming together to make this marvelous festival, which truly is a communitywide celebration, happen. It takes a great deal of hard work and the financial support of our sponsors, but the result is an event that uplifts everyone.”
Each year, AMA ChalkFest brings professional chalk artists from Georgia, Florida, Tennessee and Alabama, and as far away as Texas, to Albany on a fall Saturday to create ephemeral works of art on the pavement in the 100 block of Pine Avenue, which is closed off to motorists for the day. Those artists create artwork that captures the theme of each festival, and each piece covers at least 50 square feet of pavement. The theme for this year’s ChalkFest was "Masterpieces," which connected with the "European Splendors: Old Master Paintings from the Kress Collection" showing at the AMA through Dec. 23.
Community artists of all ages, individually or in teams, participated in ChalkFest as well, creating smaller images on the pavement. Young kids who attended were given packs of chalk when they entered the festival grounds, which they used to draw on downtown sidewalks and the pavement.
In addition, ChalkFest featured live music during the day, and adults sampled a wide array of craft beers and cocktails from around the Southeast at tasting tents. Arts, crafts and other vendors were on the grounds, as were food trucks. And there were numerous family-friendly art projects, games and things to do at the AMAzing Activities area.
“It was a truly enjoyable day,” said Wulf, who “made a splash” with many festivalgoers as the target in the Dunk the Director tank. “It got a little chilly in the dunk tank, but you could not have asked for bluer skies or more pleasant weather all day. We all have been curtailing activities for months because of pandemic spikes, and I think everyone was happy to be able to go out and socialize in a safe, fun environment.”
At Saturday’s ChalkFest, Atlanta artist Jessi Queen won the Best in Show cash award with her artwork that was inspired by the image of Flora, goddess of flowers and spring, in Italian Renaissance painter Sandro Botticelli's "Primavera."
Best of Show awards also were given in the Community Artist and School Artists categories.
Donna Fields, whose mother Lata Fields, of Hogansville, participated in the professional artist group, won in the Community Artist category with her untitled artwork, a fantastical image of eyeballs spouting mushrooms.
In the School Artists category, Radium Springs Elementary School won for their artwork titled "We Can Save the World," which included a colorful depiction of the Earth wearing a COVID mask.
“We at the AMA have been gearing up for this event for several months, hoping and praying we could all congregate with our brothers and sisters from the region,” Wulf said. “Things turned beautifully, and the works by these many talented individuals speak to the irrepressible creative spirit that has been merely postponed but certainly not defeated by the pandemic.”
Wulf said he was happy the AMA was able to bring ChalkFest “to life” again after the pandemic forced the museum to make it a virtual event in 2020.
“Our hope is that AMA ChalkFest shall always be an in-person event,” he said. “We are already looking ahead to next year.”
Wulf thanked the event's sponsors for their participation.
“We could not have a festival like ChalkFest without our generous sponsors and partners,” he said. “They should be applauded for their investment in the community and its quality of life.”
Sponsors for 2021 ChalkFest were Publix, Tri-State Florist, Smile Doctors, Webstaurant Store, Vine Vision, Yancey Rentals, Adams Exterminators, Synovus Bank, Georgia Community Bank, Bridge Import Group, Phoebe, Albany Motorcars, BMW of Albany, the James M. Barnett Jr. Foundation, F&W Forestry, Bishop Clean Care, Fleming & Riles Insurance, J&J, Albany Internal Medicine, JLA, MetroPower, Thirteenth Colony Distilleries, LRA Constructors, AB&T, Flint Community Bank, Hughey & Neuman, Beverage South, Southern Spine & Health, and Southern Point Staffing.
Partnering with the AMA on ChalkFest were the Flint RiverQuarium and the Artesian Alliance, the Flint River Entertainment Complex, WALB, The Albany Herald, Albany Beverage Company, Pretoria Fields Collective, Southwest Georgia Living, Eddie’s Signs, Relative Media and Marketing, AAA Concrete, Locos Grill & Pub, Bottoms Up!, Downtown Albany, and Newk’s Eatery.
The Albany Museum of Art is located at 311 Meadowlark Drive, adjacent to Albany State University's West Campus just off Gillionville Road. The museum is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums. The museum is open to the public 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Admission is free.
For more information about the AMA, visit the www.albanymuseum.com website or call (229) 439-8400. Follow the @AlbanyArtMuseum on Twitter, AlbanyMuseum on Instagram and AlbanyMuseumOfArt on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.