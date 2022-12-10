Kids Take Stage 01 - 1

ALBANY ─ Scratching your head over a unique Christmas gift for your child? Is Santa looking for something extra special to place in a child’s stocking? Why not give your child the opportunity to star on stage?

Starting on Jan 10, the Albany Museum of Art is presenting a new weekly workshop: Kids Take the Stage at the Museum. Vickie Knuckles, a long-time children’s theater teacher in Albany, will be in the director’s chair for the classes, which will be set up in a pair of theater troupes grouped by age. The Rising Stars group is for ages K-second grade, while the Shining Stars troupe is for ages third-fifth grade.

