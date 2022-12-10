ALBANY — Sometimes finding family fun is just a matter of walking across the street.
That’s what Lauren Seeders and her 7-year-old daughter Lillian did Saturday morning. It just so happens “across the street” from their home is the Albany Museum of Art, which, with the Albany Recreation and Parks Department, hosted its Christmas season Family Fun Day.
“It’s something different for Lillian, a very positive event,” Seeders said. “And — I have to admit — this is the first time we’ve ever been here. I’m so thankful that the museum has events like this.
“Albany is not exactly known for doing things for our kids. I’m very vocal about having positive outlets for children. That’s why you have so many of them turning to the streets.”
As Lillian, who is “extremely creative,” according to her mom, decorated a mask, Abencio Hernandez watched his children — 10-year-old Kelvin and 7-year-old Allison — collect beads for jewelry-making.
“This is fun for the kids,” Kelvin interpreted for his father, who acknowledged that he spoke little English.
Abbi Dunn, an 11th-grader who is homeschooled, was one of a half-dozen volunteers who came out to the museum to help with the Family Fun Day.
“I enjoy serving,” she said of her volunteer efforts. “I am a Christian, and it’s wonderful to be able to serve Christ through my works here.”
Kristin Caso, who is a recreation supervisor with Albany Recreation and Parks, was one of the founders of Family Fun Day at the museum.
“We started this, really as a one-off, in 2009, but when we had more than 400 people show up, we said we had to keep it going,” Caso said. “We’ve tried to do one or two a year since then to give families fun activities that they can do together.
“We did a Family Fun Day around Valentine’s Day this year, and the participants made a bunch of Valentines that we delivered to a nursing home. The seniors loved that. That’s what’s best about this; it’s a great community event, and it’s free to the public.”