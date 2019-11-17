ALBANY -- Moms -- and creative dads -- can have a floral centerpiece at their Thanksgiving gathering this year that is so impressive it might make everyone at the dinner table forget about the turkey and pies.
The added bonus is hosts will be able to say they made the centerpiece themselves.
A Thanksgiving Centerpiece Workshop is 6-8 p.m. on Nov, 26 at the Albany Museum of Art. Florist Tricia Moreschi will guide participants through the process of creating a floral masterpiece that will be the envy of everyone enjoying their holiday feast.
“By scheduling it a couple of days before Thanksgiving, we can make sure the flowers and greenery are still vibrant and fresh when your family and other guests arrive for your holiday dinner,” Annie Vanoteghem, director of education and public programming at the AMA, said. “Plus, this is the perfect workshop for a couple of friends to take together. You can share a favorite beverage while you dive into this fun, hands-on project.”
Participants only have to bring a container. Flowers, greenery and other needed materials will be provided.
“You can bring a vase or container you like, or you can get really festive with a hollowed-out pumpkin,” Vanoteghem said. “In the end, you’ll have a beautiful arrangement that will be the talk of this year’s dinner.”
A pumpkin to be used as the container should be hollowed out before the workshop. Also needed for a “pumpkin vase” is a small plastic container, such as a whipped topping container, that will fit inside the gourd.
The cost of the workshop is $45 for Albany Museum of Art members and $55 for non-members.
To sign up, contact Vanoteghem at (229) 439-8400 or email annie.vanoteghem@albanymuseum.com.