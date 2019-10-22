CUTHBERT – The Fletcher Henderson Foundation held its 20th annual Jazz Festival recently in the Iris Gardens here.
The afternoon began with the music of the Gary Motley Trio from Atlanta. They were followed by the Georgia Collegiate Jazz Collective from Columbus. The Emmanuel “Chops” Smith Quartet from Atlanta brought up the rear.
Dan Kolan, assistant professor of music at Andrew College, served as the master of ceremonies for the event.
“I was thrilled with both the musicians and the response from the community this year," he said in a news release. "We’re looking forward to continuing to grow the festival, featuring the incredible musicians in Georgia and the region as well as celebrating the legacy of jazz icon Fletcher Henderson.”
T. Marshall Jones, the retired chairman of the department of music/fine arts at Albany State University and original founder of the festival, made opening remarks. Andre Brown provided DJ and audio services.
The festival is organized and brought to the community by the Fletcher Henderson Foundation, Inc.
Henderson was perhaps the single most important influence in the development of big band jazz in America. He drew attention and acclaim to his own band during the 1920s and, later, to the bands of Benny Goodman, for whom he arranged in the 1930s and '40s. Many giants of the jazz world either got their start with, or played with the Henderson bands of the 1920s, including Louis Armstrong, Coleman Hawkins, Benny Carter and Roy Eldridge. Henderson was born in Cuthbert in 1897 and died in 1952. His boyhood home is located at 338 Andrew St. in Cuthbert.
The Fletcher Henderson Foundation’s Mission is to seek out and aid in educational, charitable and literary purposes.