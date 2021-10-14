PITTS – The High Rock Music and Makers Festival returns to the city of Pitts for its second year on Saturday from 11 a.m.-11:30 p.m. Held at the Pitts Recreational Field, the festival will showcase more than 10 bands from all over the state and host an array of makers.
According to board member Shawn Rhodes, the small, all-volunteer board put on the first festival in 2020 to not only showcase the local talented musicians and artisans that are creating wonderful works under the radar, but also to promote the charm of the community.
“The festival came about from some Pittsonians wanting to bring something to our town unlike any other local festival,” Rhodes said. “Going into our second year, we are really proud of how this festival has evolved and how our community has embraced it.”
To kick off the festival, Wild Child Yoga from Perry will offer a free 45-minute pre-jam flow. Participants are encouraged to bring a mat or blanket. Following yoga, the first band will hit the stage at noon, with music continuing well into the night.
Macon-based Parts and Labor will be offering up their blend of rock n’ roll, soul and blues as one of this year’s headliners. With a large variety in types of music, other acts taking the stage include Matt McMillan and The City Limits, Bonnie Blue, The River Miles, Ms. Parks and The Wreck, The Page Brothers, Kill Your Darlings, Shane Bridges, BAS and James Worsham.
In addition to the music, the festival will host around 40 makers and vendors. Hailing from all over the state, these makers will offer unique items such as local art, hand-crafted jewelry, woodworking and crafts. They also will be joined by makers of food and beverages in the form of food trucks and stands. Kona Ice, Brownbrook Market, Ruebens BBQ and Bodega Brew are just a few that will be set up all day at the festival.
McMillan, a musician and festival board member, said he believes that the charm of the small town of Pitts and the talent being showcased will make this a unique experience for the city and its attendees.
“This festival is really special because it is somehow able to highlight the beauty and love of a small town, while maintaining an emphasis on creators of all kinds from the area,” McMillan said. “My goal is that the festival will serve as opportunity to show that big things are still happening in small towns across Georgia, and, furthermore, there is art being created in those places. I hope that through the continued cooperation that I’ve seen through the preparation for this year and last year, the region will see that we are as serious about creators as other larger cities are.”
Tickets are $10 and can be purchased on the festival website or at the gate. For a full festival schedule, visit www.highrockfest.com or the festival Facebook page.
