ATLANTA -- For 20-plus years, Music Midtown has been the festival that music lovers in Atlanta anticipate. The freshest sound, the most unique entertainers, the legends in music ... these are the artists that fans eagerly await.
On Sept. 14-15, music lovers will gather in Atlanta’s Piedmont Park for the annual Music Midtown festival. Headliners range from Travis Scott to Panic At The Disco to Cardi B to Billie Eilish to Vampire Weekend, and the rest of the bill includes artists that will draw their own collective of fans.
The festival begins Saturday afternoon and continues until Sunday night. More than 30 artists, new and legendary, will take the stages in four locations in the park. There will be rock and roll, hip-hop, pop, electronic and other musical choices in between.
For the hungry festival patrons, Atlanta’s favorite local eateries will offer old-fashioned favorites, gluten-free options and vegan choices. Sample a little of Atlanta by taste-testing multiple options.
Piedmont Park offers beautiful views of the Atlanta skyline. A ferris wheel will offer rides overlooking the festival grounds. For more unique fun, the festival will offer interactive sponsor experiences throughout the weekend.
Take a walk to the park and experience all Music Midtown 2019 has to offer.