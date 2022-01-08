Hot Tuna fans are invited to come out for the music and the joy of life, joining Jorma Kaukonen’s 80th Birthday Celebration where Electric Hot Tuna will play all the music from “Burgers,” joined by Grammy-winning Hot Tuna drummer, Justin Guip and ... just added ... Larry Campbell and Theresa Williams.
The evening at Carnegie Hall in New York City on April 22 promises to be a spectacular event, highlighting one of Hot Tuna’s most popular albums, a classic that was released 50 years ago. It will be an evening filled with music and friends celebrating the life of master musician Kaukonen.
For more than 50 years Hot Tuna — Kaukonen and Jack Casady — have brought a wealth of emotions to their music through their perceptions and talent. They constantly inject fresh energy into their sound with improvisation expanding their musical horizons.
From their days playing together as teenagers in the Washington, D.C., area, through their (Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction) years of inventive psychedelic rock in San Francisco,, to their current acoustic and electric blues sound, no one has more consistently led American music than Kaukonen and Casady, the founders and continuing core members of Hot Tuna.
In the recent issue of MOJO Magazine, Michael Simmons wrote, “[Jorma] the 80-year-old is an exemplar of the [‘60s] movement’s best ideals: an inquisitive open mind, a sense of justice, evolving creativity, irreverent wit.”
Casady always adds musical excellence and understanding. As a feeling for a song grows within him, it develops and deepens.
“It’s difficult to get it out precisely, that entity that is so hard to put into words … music is the oddest art form,” Casady said.
Together the virtuoso performers have forged the way through the last five decades, always expressing the emotions of the contemporary times.
