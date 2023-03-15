abac band.jpg

ABAC Band Director Deborah Bradley received the Distinguished Career Award from Matthew Koperniak, president of the Georgia Music Educators Association.

 Special Photo: ABAC

TIFTON -- The Georgia Music Educators Association recently presented Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Band Director Deborah Bradley its highest recognition award during the group's state conference in Athens.

GMEA President Matthew Koperniak called Bradley to the stage of the Classic Center to present first a “Certificate of Service” that denotes a music career of 40 years. The second call to the stage, in front of a packed house of music educators, music dealers and students, was to receive the GMEA’s highest honor: the “Distinguished Career Award.”