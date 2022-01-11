“But finally the tears fill our eyes, And I know that somewhere tonight, She knows how much we really miss her.”
— Henry Gross
A conversation with Henry Gross is not just a conversation. It’s a concert, a musical history lesson, a standup comedy routine (“Albany’s so small, their postman had to shoot himself.”), a dazzling, sometimes stream-of-consciousness exchange that can — if you’re not paying attention — leave you struggling to catch up.
But you want to pay attention. Because a conversation with Gross, a chart-topping singer/songwriter with a compelling history, is like a master class in Music 101.
Gross is probably best-known for his monster hit “Shannon,” a song partly inspired by Beach Boy Carl Wilson’s dog. But he also sang in the ’50s throwback band Sha Na Na that, improbably, played Woodstock, and he’s created a musical catalog chock full of tasty morsels that are an equal to, or even better than, “Shannon,” which is saying a lot.
That I had the opportunity to talk with Gross was a bit of serendipity that I consider one of the highlights of my last several years in this business. It all started when I mentioned Gross’ “Southern Band” from his brilliant album “Plug Me Into Something” as one of those songs that is a go-to for me when I’m in a particular mood. A short while after that column ran, I got an email from Gross’ wife, Mao.
I emailed her back, and after a couple of exchanges, I asked her to convey to her husband how much I enjoyed his work and that “Plug Me Into Something” was included in my then-pending list of the greatest 150 albums of all time.
That, I thought, would be that.
Instead, Mao Gross asked me for a phone number and said her musical husband would give me a call at a agreed-upon time. I was over the moon.
As promised, Gross did call. And he came right out of the gate with no-holds-barred, Brooklynese patter that took me to some of the greatest rock and roll venues of all time and let me in on some of the secrets surrounding some of the biggest names in musical history. These are some of the gems I gleaned from our conversation, which, by the way, lasted a little more than 2 1/2 hours:
♦ He soaked up the history — and there was plenty of it — playing in small clubs once frequented by the Beatles and Stones;
♦ He considers Brian Wilson’s magnum opus “God Only Knows” a “miracle of music;”
♦ Sha Na Na played at the first “East Coast Grease Festival” for a crowd that was expected to be in the hundreds and ended up drawing 6,000, and “debauchery ensued.” (Gross’ take: “It was the biggest piss-take in history.)
♦ At the Harlem club The Scene, Gross and other members of Sha Na Na spent after-closing-hours talking and playing music with the likes of Dr. John, Slim Harpo, Eric Clapton, Alice Cooper, Jimi Hendrix ... (“I was alone in the dressing room with Jimi one night, and I did not want to be known as someone who slobbers all over someone higher up the food chain. I finally asked him what kind of strings he used, and he scooped up every string in his guitar case and gave them to me. I didn’t want to be a geek fan and ask him to autograph them, so I have them today, yet no one knows that they were given to me by Hendrix.”)
♦ When Sha Na Na played the Fillmore East (in New York), their manager told the representatives of the other bands on the bill — Three Dog Night and Canned Heat — to let Sha Na Na go on last. He was laughed out of the room. However ... “(The audience) went berserk. We slaughtered them. It was like an explosion, a wave of fans going crazy that started on the first row and carried to the back like a wave. When we left the stage, the crowd left; there was no one there to watch Three Dog Night and Canned Heat.”
♦ At Woodstock, playing on Sunday morning, along with Hendrix and others, for the few thousand fans who stayed on after the festival “ended” Saturday, Gross spent the “morning drinking with Jimi and the afternoon stoned with Jerry Garcia (of the Grateful Dead).”
♦ He knew “Shannon” was “magic” as soon as he finished writing it. (“It was a gift. I don’t say I wrote it, I say I wrote it down.”
After our initial conversation, Gross and I agreed to talk again. I was intrigued and wanted to hear his “post-Shannon” stories and about the constant flow of songs and music that he’s written and recorded.
But, alas, there was one missed call (I messed up the timing), and someone (me) washed — and dried, for good measure — his cellphone and lost all contact information therein. So I’ve been content to listen to “Plug Me Into Something,” “Release” and other Gross material and remember that evening when fate opened the door for a conversation with a musical hero and I was able to slip through it.
