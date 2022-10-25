TIFTON — Jefferson Johnson, the director of choral activities at the University of Kentucky, will lead area high school students in the annual Choral Day activities on Nov. 3 at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.
The ABAC Choral Program has a 15-year tradition of hosting internationally known conductors, composers, educators, and performers as clinicians for an all-day clinic in partnership with local high school choral students and directors.
The high school students will interact with Johnson throughout the day and perform with the ABAC Chamber Singers in a concert at 3 p.m. in ABAC’s Howard Auditorium.
Johnson conducts the University Chorale and the Men’s Chorus at the University of Kentucky. He also teaches advanced choral conducting, choral methods and literature, and directs the graduate program in choral music.
An Atlanta native, Johnson received a bachelor of music degree from the University of Georgia, a master of music degree from the University of Tennessee, and a doctor of musical arts degree from the University of Colorado.
Johnson has been a member of the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Chorus and Chamber Chorus. He is presently music director for the Lexington Singers.
Choral Day activities run from 10 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. followed by the public performance at 3 p.m.