ALBANY -- Deerfield-Windsor School has announced that music director Josh Chapel has been selected as a quarterfinalist for the 2022 Music Educator Grammy Award. A total of 219 music teachers from 204 cities have been announced as quarterfinalists for the Music Educator Award, presented by the Recording Academy and GRAMMY Museum.
The Music Educator Award was established to recognize current educators (kindergarten-college, public and private schools) who have made a significant and lasting contribution to the field of music education and who demonstrate a commitment to the broader cause of maintaining music education in the schools. A joint partnership and presentation of the Recording Academy and GRAMMY Museum, the recipient will be recognized during GRAMMY Week 2022.
Each year, one recipient is selected from 10 finalists and recognized for his or her impact on students' lives. The eighth annual honoree will be flown to Los Angeles to attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards and a range of GRAMMY Week events. The nine additional finalists will receive a $1,000 honorarium, and the schools of all 10 finalists will receive matching grants.
Fifteen semifinalists will receive a $500 honorarium with matching school grants. The matching grants provided to the schools are made possible by the support of the GRAMMY Museum’s Education Champion Ford Motor Company Fund. In addition, the American Choral Directors Association, National Association for Music Education, The NAMM Foundation, and the National Education Association support this program through outreach to their constituencies.
The semifinalists will be announced in September. For more information, visit www.grammymusicteacher.com
