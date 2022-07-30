NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Epiphone, which has a guitar for every stage of a player’s career, unveiled recently the all-new Epiphone Power Players collection. The Epiphone Power Players collection offers classic Gibson Les Paul and SG guitar shapes in a high-quality, youth-sized guitars that are easy to play and an ideal learning or traveling guitar.
All Epiphone Power Players Les Paul and SG’s are accessorized with a guitar strap, cable and picks, and a gig bag. The Epiphone Power Players are available worldwide through authorized Epiphone dealers, and on www.Epiphone.com.
“The Epiphone Power Players Les Paul and SG is designed to be the solution for beginning youth musicians, parents and music teachers to kick-start a guitar playing journey — the first forever guitar,” Krista Gilley, director of brands at Gibson Brands, said. “The challenge was to solve for the earliest stage of playing — Epiphone’s First Stage — by building confidence for youth players with a product that is tailored to them in size and playability, while offering the thrill of playing the same iconic Gibson guitar body shapes they recognize their favorite artists play on the biggest stages around the world.
“Next, we solved the need for a high-quality and reliable beginning guitar that parents can trust and provided a solution for music teachers to offer an accessible Gibson Brands guitar to support their lessons and product recommendations. From the Gibson Labs, we are excited to introduce the Epiphone Power Players Collection to solve an array of needs in the market and inspire young guitarists everywhere.”
Epiphone debuted the first-ever youth-sized guitar collection, the Epiphone Power Players. Tested and approved by music teachers, the all-new Power Player collection is a quality built three-quarter-plus sized version of Gibson’s iconic Les Paul and SG guitar shapes. Teachers and parents can purchase the all-new Epiphone Power Players collection knowing they’re high-quality Epiphone guitars, with better sound and playability, that will inspire and build confidence in new players, keeping them more engaged as they learn the instrument.
The Epiphone Power Players Les Paul has a 22.73-inch scale length and a slightly smaller mahogany body, making it light, easy to play and an excellent choice for younger players. For more experienced players, the Epiphone Power Players Les Paul is an excellent travel guitar. The guitar sounds better and stays in tune longer than any other “student model” guitars due to its high-quality components and superb build quality. The bolt-on mahogany neck has a sculpted heel for improved upper fret access, and it is powered by a pair of authentic Epiphone humbuckers for rich, full Les Paul sound.
Every Epiphone Power Players Les Paul and SG package comes well-equipped with a gig bag, strap, picks, and a guitar cable. The Epiphone Power Players Les Paul and SG are available everywhere in an Ice Blue and Lava Red finish, a Dark Matter Ebony finish in both the Les Paul and SG is available exclusively on www.Epiphone.com.
For more than 140 years, Epiphone has been a leading innovator in instrument design with models like the Casino, the Texan, and Masterbilt Century Archtop Collection. Epiphone began as the “House of Stathopoulo” family business in Sparta in the 1870s and rose to fame during the jazz age in Manhattan before joining Gibson brands in 1957.
Epiphones have powered classic recordings by Les Paul, The Beatles and The Rolling Stones along with top artists like Peter Frampton, Gary Clark Jr., Tommy Thayer of KISS, and Lzzy Hale. Epiphone offers innovation, history and a lifetime guarantee. Whether learning a first song in the bedroom, or rocking an arena, Epiphone has always been there, for everyone, for every generation, for every stage. For more information, visit Epiphone.com or follow on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.
