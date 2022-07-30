NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Epiphone, which has a guitar for every stage of a player’s career, unveiled recently the all-new Epiphone Power Players collection. The Epiphone Power Players collection offers classic Gibson Les Paul and SG guitar shapes in a high-quality, youth-sized guitars that are easy to play and an ideal learning or traveling guitar.

All Epiphone Power Players Les Paul and SG’s are accessorized with a guitar strap, cable and picks, and a gig bag. The Epiphone Power Players are available worldwide through authorized Epiphone dealers, and on www.Epiphone.com.

