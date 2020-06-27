ALBANY — When the reality of the coronavirus pandemic settled in, impacting all aspects of life, officials with the Flint Riverkeeper conservation organization realized they too would be impacted in a significant way.
One of the organization’s primary fundraisers, the annual Knobby Knees Music Festival, had to be canceled. With second-generation country/Americana outlaw Justin Townes Earle set to headline the day of music, planned in the courtyard of the Flint RiverQuarium in downtown Albany, the festival was expected to be the biggest in the event’s history. But the coronavirus rendered that expected windfall for the organization moot.
But one of the conservation group’s special friends — a bee ... in fact a Queen Bee — came buzzing to the rescue.
“When I heard that the RiverKeeper was going to have to cancel the Knobby Knees Festival, I — like every other music fan in the region — was disappointed,” radio station WPFQ (Q-102, The Queen Bee) Station Manager Tara Dyer Stoyle said. “But when I got in touch with (Riverkeeper organization Executive Director) Gordon Rodgers and talked with him a bit about the festival, we kind of worked our way toward a plan to hold the festival live on the air.
“Obviously, we have to maintain social distancing practices, but it was an opportunity for some very talented local artists to perform to a wide audience, and since the Riverkeeper was able to sell sponsorships, it allowed the organization to raise some funds. They do important work in our community, and we wanted to help them raise as much money as we could in a different kind of format.”
With a Riverkeeper-approved plan in place, Stoyle started calling local musicians about performing live in the Q-102 studio.
“Everyone I talked with — the musicians — loved the idea,” she said. “For one thing, it gave all of them a chance to perform for what could be a large (radio, Facebook and other social media) audience. Plus, with the coronavirus shutting live performances down, it gave everyone a chance to play again. Everyone was itching to play.”
Stoyle signed on six of the area’s top local acts: Jodi Mann, Pine Box Dwellers, the Page Brothers Band, Unbreakable Bloodline, Evan Barber and BoDean & the Poachers.
“First of all, we love our Queen Bee family; they’ve been behind us from Day 1 and we support them 100%,” Poachers lead singer/guitarist Brandon Fox, whose band has a Sunday-afternoon show on the local radio station, said. “We were excited about doing the festival and playing with Sam Williams and Justin Townes Earl, so when we found out it was canceled we were very disappointed, to say the least. But when Tara got in touch with me and and asked what I thought about holding the festival on air, I thought to myself, ‘That’s a hell of an idea.’
“Since the virus has us all locked up and chomping at the bit to make music, this is the perfect answer. I hope we can get as many listeners as possible and make some Albany history.”
Each act will play a one-hour acoustic set that will be broadcast live on the station (102.1 FM), stream live on the station’s website (Q102thequeenbee.com) and on the Shoutcast streaming service. The performances also will be broadcast live in real time on the Queen Bee’s Facebook Live format (@Q102thequeenbee). The Riverkeeper organization and all six acts also will broadcast their performances on their social media.
Mann kicks off the show at 5 p.m., and she will be followed by the Pine Box Dwellers, the Page Brothers, UBL, Barber and the Poachers. Each act will perform for an hour.
“We’re excited to get back out there,” Jay “King O-Z” Osbourne, one of the vocalists for soul/R&B/hip-hop/rock fusion act Unbreakable Bloodline, said. “Whenever we were booked to play, we immediately started planning an acoustic show that would fit the format of the festival in the radio studio. We’ve done acoustic sets before, even though most people know us for our full-throttle performances. We just tell ourselves it’s less about the energy, more about the intimacy.
“We’ve played a couple of shows (since coronavirus restrictions were eased), but we’re really only now working ourselves back into performing. We had a good bit of down time because we weren’t really sure what we were allowed to do. We’re excited that all six members of the band will be a part of the Knobby Knees performance. I think we’re working up a set that will be a lot of fun for everyone.”
The Pine Box Dwellers, who have the longest trek to the show — from Waycross in southeast Georgia — said they are ready to get back to performing. Group members have appeared on BoDean and the Poachers’ Sunday “Pickin’ With the Poachers” show on Q-102.
“We ‘Dweller fellers’ can’t wait to get swampy with the Knobby Knees festival on-air at the Queen Bee,” band member Sean Clark said. “We’re happy to have the opportunity to play live music in these strange times.”
For additional information about the festival, call (229) 206-0900.
