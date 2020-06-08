ALBANY -- We recently asked readers to share their photos and song lyrics they might relate to, and Cater Donaldson took us up on the challenge. Following are two photos with corresponding lyrics selected by Donaldson. First is the Temptations' "I Wish It Would Rain": So day after day I stay locked up in my room. I know to you it might sound strange But I wish it would rain. Oh yeah yeah yeah yeah. Second is from the Steve Miller Band's "Fly Like an Eagle": Feed the babies Who don't have enough to eat. Shoe the children With no shoes on their feet. House the people Living in the street. Oh oh there's a solution. I want to fly like an eagle.

