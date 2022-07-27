ADEL -- The proverb "A friend in need is a friend indeed" is something we've heard all of our lives, and as Page Brothers Band drummer Paulie "Paulie D" Delmar can attest, if you have friends in the music business, you've got a whole tribe supporting you.
On April 20, Paulie and his wife Kristy went to the emergency room to see if they could get some antibiotics to relieve the excruciating pain of what they thought was a tooth abscess. A Physicians Assistant prescribed antibiotics and mentioned that Paulie's ailment could be cancer.
By April 28, the antibiotics were gone, but the pain in his mouth was worse and the tissue had hardened. So it was back to the ER. There a doctor recommended he see an ear, nose and throat doctor as soon as possible. On May 10, an ENT doctor did a biopsy, and on May 15 Paulie D. became one of the 1 million Americans who will be diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma this year. And like millions of other Americans, Paulie is uninsured.
Word of his diagnosis spread quickly on social media, and while Paulie and his family were figuring out what this all meant for their future, Weymon Cersey, Glenda Sirmans and Dwayne and Julie Benefield were thinking of ways they could help.
What they came up with was a benefit concert. Musicians and friends from all over were eager to donate their time and talents, and the cancer benefit concert for Paulie was a done deal.
This Saturday from noon to midnight, Cat Daddy's BBQ will be selling barbecue plates and The Page Brothers Band, Benji Taylor, Laney Strickland, Mood Doctors, Ten Mile Bay, Soulshine and Karma's Child will play to raise money for Paulie's medical expenses.
Kristy Delmar said she was "overwhelmed by the response" and "blessed to live in such a great community." And Paulie himself said he was "shocked by the response" of his peers and the community. But as surprised as the Delmars seem to be, Travis Page of The Page Brother's Band said. "I'm not surprised by the amount of support they've received. Everybody loves Paulie, and for good reason. He's one of the coolest cats on the planet."
Music fans who want to be a part of this benefit can take a drive to Crews Cabin at 1361 Nash Road in Nashville, Ga., this Saturday. Tickets are $10 in advance through Vnmo @Kristy-Delmar or $15 at the gate.
