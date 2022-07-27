paulie D.jpg

A benefit event will be held Saturday for Page Brothers Band drummer "Paulie D" Delmar, who has been diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma.

 Special Photo

ADEL -- The proverb "A friend in need is a friend indeed" is something we've heard all of our lives, and as Page Brothers Band drummer Paulie "Paulie D" Delmar can attest, if you have friends in the music business, you've got a whole tribe supporting you.

On April 20, Paulie and his wife Kristy went to the emergency room to see if they could get some antibiotics to relieve the excruciating pain of what they thought was a tooth abscess. A Physicians Assistant prescribed antibiotics and mentioned that Paulie's ailment could be cancer.

