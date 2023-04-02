Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 57F. Winds light and variable..
Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: April 2, 2023 @ 8:36 pm
The pianist died on Tuesday after battling cancer, his management company KAB America Inc. confirmed.
The award-winning Japanese musician and composer Ryuichi Sakamoto was born on January 17, 1952.
Japanese composer Ryuichi Sakamoto -- who wrote the haunting score to 'Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence' and won an Oscar for 1987's 'The Last Emperor' -- has died aged 71.
His management team announced that he died on March 28. He had been treated for cancer in recent years.
"We would like to share one of Sakamoto's favorite quotes: 'Ars longa, vita brevis.' Art is long, life is short," a statement read.
Born 1952 in Tokyo, Japan, the composer enjoyed the music of The Beatles in his early years as well as classical greats like Bach.
He played keyboard with the influential electronic act "Yellow Magic Orchestra", a band he co-founded in 1978.
But he was best known for his soundtrack work, which brought numerous awards.
Sakamoto wrote the score and starred alongside David Bowie in the 1983 film 'Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence.'
Four years later, he took home a Golden Globe and Oscar for best music for his score for the 'The Last Emperor.'
He worked continuously until his later years, including the score for 2015 film 'The Revenant.'
An album of music from the composer, curated by Revenant director Alejandro González Iñárritu, is set to be released on May 5.
In accordance with Sakamoto's wishes, a funeral service was held with his close family members, his management team said.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sign up for Albany Eats, a weekly email newsletter with the latest on eateries in the Albany area sprinkled with recipes.
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
TEL Technology Center America, LLC is seeking a Principal…
KENNYS HOME REPAIR. REPAIRS & REMODELING, Pressure Wa…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Get the daily Albany Herald e-edition delivered to your inbox every morning.
Get the latest business news delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Get contests, advertising specials, special deals and more sent to your email address.
Get the the most recent coronavirus news delivered to your inbox daily.
Keep up with local events in southwest Georgia.
Every Monday, find a list of upcoming events in your email inbox.
On Fridays, upcoming weekend events are delivered to your email inbox.
Get the Local News headlines from the Albany Herald delivered daily to your email inbox.
Get the most popular posts on AlbanyHerald.com from the previous week emailed to you every Monday morning.
Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather in the Albany, Georgia area.
Get the Sports headlines from the Albany Herald delivered daily to your email.
Get a list of upcoming high school sports events delivered to your email inbox every Thursday.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.