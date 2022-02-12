LIVE OAK, Fla. — Suwannee Rising Music Festival has announced its April 7-9 festival set for The Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park and Campground with St. Paul and the Broken Bones, Durand Jones & The Indications, George Porter Jr. and Dumpstaphunk playing the music of The Meters and more.
Tickets went on sale Wednesday at www.suwanneerising.com.
Suwannee Rising Music Festival, returning for its third year to its home at the Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park in Live Oak, will offer a wide-reaching mix of nearly 30 live artists on two stages for a three-day weekend filled with jam, funk, jazz, soul, rock, blues music and more. The 2022 festival will feature a headlining set by St. Paul and the Broken Bones, the eight-piece soul band from Birmingham, Ala., which just released its fourth album, “The Alien Coast,” plus a top billing of Durand Jones & The Indication, the retro-soul outfit from Bloomington, Ind., whose most recent record, “Private Space,” expands into funk and disco.
The eclectic billing continues with a special set by bassist and New Orleans funk legend George Porter Jr., playing the music of his band, The Meters, with Dumpstaphunk; New Orleans funk with Galactic; American Southern rock/blues band North Mississippi All-Stars; groove and soul piano prodigy Neal Frances; funk, electronic dance five-piece group out of London, Franc Moody; country music singer Maggie Rose; Richmond, Virginia-based funk quintet Butcher Brown, and Seattle based progressive funk, psychedelic rock and modern afro-beat collective Polyrhythmics.
More bands on the lineup include Magnolia Boulevard; Joe Marcinek Band with Jason Hann, Steve Molitz and Ola Timothy; Brother and Sister; Daniel Donato; Bonnie Blue; Electric Kif; Erin and the Wildfire; Cowford; Heather Gillis Band; Ernie Johnson of Detroit; Lemon City Trio; Savants of Soul; The Headtones; Fusion Jonez; Beartoe; Albert Simpson; Revival, and more.
Attendees will enjoy three days of music (Thursday-Saturday) on two stages, The Amphitheater and The Porch Stage. There will be three nights of primitive camping (Thursday-Saturday) and upgraded sites will be available for additional fees. Free admission for kids 12 and under when accompanied and supervised by a parent or legal guardian. More info is available at www.suwanneerising.com, on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.
The Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park and Campground is set in the midst of 800 acres of Spanish moss-draped oaks and cypress trees along the banks of the famed Suwannee River. The park is one of the most beautiful live music venues in the country. The SOSMP also offers guest comforts including a general store, full-service restaurant, huge new screened-in porch, free showers, indoor bathrooms and water stations. Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park information can be found at www.MusicLivesHere.com, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.
Music fans interested in renting one of the SOSMP’s cabins, a spot to park an RV/camper for this or one of the park’s other events coming up may call (386) 364-1683 or go to www.musicliveshere.com. The SOSMP is located 4.5 miles south of Interstate 75 and 4.5 miles north of Interstate 10 at the beautiful Suwannee River off U.S. Highway 129 at 3076 95th Drive in Live Oak, Fla.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.