TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Tallahassee's Downtown Improvement Authority is hosting a free New Year's Eve event Tuesday in Cascades Park. The event is being presented by Visit Tallahassee, a division of Leon County.
iHeartMedia will emcee the event on the Capital City Amphitheater Stage. The City of Tallahassee will sponsor two fireworks shows. Two local bands will play during the event: The Fried Turkeys, will take the stage for some musical fun, and the headliner for the evening, Tallahassee Nights Live, will close out the evening of music. Tallahassee Nights Live's talent, energy and diverse musical genres will delight multiple generations o fmusic fans.
In addition to fireworks and musical entertainment, many family-friendly activities and food trucks will be on hand to offer fun, quell everyone's hunger pangs and provide beverages, including beer. All alcohol sales at the event go to support local nonprofit the Downtown Business Association.
All of Cascade Park's amenities will be available, including the Discovery playground. Attendees are welcome to bring their own food and drinks. The events are open to all ages: no tickets or advance registrations is required. There is ample parking at and around Cascades Park; the free Downtown Trolley will also be available for patrons.
"We are so excited to bring new energy to the New Years Eve Event," Downtown Improvement Authority CEO Elizabeth Emmanuel said. "For the past few years, the community has come out to Cascades for a brief fireworks show -- this year we're giving our community a reason to come downtown and stay for a while. We had an incredibly successful Sundown Concert Series partnering with Visit Tallahassee, which further activated the Capital City Amphitheater and had a positive impact on the community. This event will continue that success and provide a fun, free way to count down to 2020."
The event will wrap up at 10 p.m., but patrons can continue to enjoy the evening downtown with several restaurants hosting parties with no cover charge. College Town will have free fireworks at midnight.