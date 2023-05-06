I spend more time than I care to admit searching for, listening to and saving music online. If you like good music but don’t know who’s worth a listen, maybe you’ll find something that moves you on this list of songs and musicians I’ve been exploring.
♦ The War and Treaty never fail to take you to church. This husband-and-wife duo are the perfect mix of soul, country and gospel, and Tanya Trotter preaches the truth of life with hair-raising vocal perfection. Start with “Love Like There’s No Tomorrow,” and you’ll be hooked.
♦ British artist Ren ... Listen to “Violets Tale” and “Hi Ren” and see why I love this singer/songwiter/poet who is a classical/rap/punk hybrid with a truly unique style.
♦ You can hear the Spanish and African influences in every song by Alex Serra. “So Free” and “Outer Space” are perfect examples of his work.
♦ If you want to hear what I call beautiful hippie harmony, pull up “Fly Away” by Starling Sparrow.
♦ Hypnogaja has a familiar rock sound. The songs “Circle of Hate” and their cover of Eurythmics’ “Here Comes the Rain Again” will give you a taste of what they offer.
♦ French artist, Loner Deer showcases his singer/songwriter chops in “Now I’m Blind.”
♦ Handsome Jack just released a new album. They are amazing live, but if you haven’t heard them, start with “Everything’s Gonna Be Alright” and “Baby Be Cool.”
♦ Jamie Bower is the definition of versatile. Two songs will take you from one end of his spectrum to the other: “Paralysed” and “I Am.”
♦ Jason Isbell and Billy Strings have new stuff out. That’s all I need to say about that.
♦ Gordon Lightfoot died this week, prompting me to listen to some of my favorites like “Beautiful” and “If I Could Read Your Mind.”
In 2020, the 81-year-old folk singer released his last album, “Solo.” The album is full of the kind of music Lightfoot wrote and recorded for decades. His voice was still clear and full, and his writing skills still apparent. It’s an album of music that’s good for the soul.
There it is ... a little list of music that makes me think and feel. That’s what music does, and that’s why it’s important. In your search for good music, I hope something here leads you to a happy place.