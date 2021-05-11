VALDOSTA – Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta has announced a pair of legendary additions to its concert and special events lineup: ZZ Top and The Original Harlem Globetrotters.
“The return of the Valdosta Toyota All-Star Concert and Special Event Series is something we’ve looked forward to just as much as our guests,” Adam Floyd, the theme park's marketing communications manager, said. “Now that ZZ Top and The Harlem Globetrotters will be joining us, there is no question that Wild Adventures will be the best place to have unforgettable fun this summer.”
The Harlem Globetrotters will be performing three shows each day on July 9 and July 10. Their appearance at Wild Adventures will be among the first performances from the historic basketball team in more than a year.
ZZ Top will take the stage at the All-Star Concert Amphitheater on July 31. The Texas band lays undisputed claim to being the longest-running major rock band with original personnel intact, and in 2004 the Texas trio was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
The performances from ZZ Top and The Harlem Globetrotters are included with park admission or a season pass.
Wild Adventures also announced some changes to the on-sale dates for reserved concert seats and a plan for social distancing. reserved seats for all 2021 concerts will go on sale for season passholders on May 24. The general public will be able to purchase reserved seats in blocks of four starting May 31.
“To accommodate for social distancing, we will only be selling reserved seats in groupings of four,” Floyd said. “But with reserved seat pricing ranging from $5 for season passholders to $15 per seat for the general public, it’s still an incredible value even with a four-seat-purchase minimum.”
Social distancing will be encouraged in the general admission area, which is free with park admission. At this time, masks or face coverings will be required in both the reserved seats and general admission area.
Because of the recent changes, Wild Adventures will issue refunds to individuals who purchased reserved seats for the park’s cancelled 2020 concert series. Park representatives are currently in the process of contacting purchasers by phone to process refunds. Park officials encourage those with 2020 reserved concert seats to be patient and accept the call from Wild Adventures.
For more information about the Valdosta Toyota All-Star Concert and Special Event Series, reserved concert seats, temporary safety policies, tickets and season passes, visit WildAdventures.com.
Wild Adventures Theme Park is located at the halfway point between Atlanta and Orlando, Fla., off Interstate 75 and is home to more than 40 family and thrill rides, hundreds of exotic animals, dozens of concerts and special events each year and Splash Island Waterpark, named as one of the “Top 30 Waterparks” in the country by U.S. News and World Report.
2021 Valdosta Toyota All-Star Concert & Special Events Series
May 28 -- Dive-In Movies: Lilo & Stitch (season passholders only)
June 4 -- Dive-In Movies: Wreck it Ralph
June 11 -- Dive-In Movies: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
June 12 -- Dustin Lynch
June 18 -- Dive In Movies: 50 First Dates
June 19 -- World Classic Rockers (passholder appreciation concert)
June 20 -- Donuts for Dads, season pass bring-a-friend day
June 25 -- Dive-In Movies: Zootopia
June 2 -- for KING & COUNTRY
June 26-July 11 -- Celebrate America
July 2, 3, 9 & 10 -- Light Up the Sky in July Fireworks
July 4 -- Independence Day Fireworks Spectacular
July 9 & 10 -- The original Harlem Globetrotters
July 16 -- Dive-In Movies: Trolls World Tour
July 17 -- Train
July 23 -- Dive-In Movies: Moana
July 24 -- Bill Engvall
July 30 -- Dive-In Movies: School of Rock
July 31 -- ZZ Top
Aug. 7 -- Skillet
Aug. 14-15 -- La Fiesta
Sept. 24-Oct. 31 (select days) -- Great Pumpkin Luminights featuring The Pumpkin Spice Festival
Dec. 4-Jan. 2 (select days) -- Wild Adventures Christmas
