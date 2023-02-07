Musical adaptation of 'La La Land' is dancing its way to Broadway

(From left) Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling are pictured here in 2016's 'La La Land.'

 Dale Robinette/Lionsgate

Get your dancing shoes ready, because "La La Land" is coming to Broadway.

The Academy Award-winning film is being developed into a Broadway musical, producer Marc Platt and Lionsgate announced on Tuesday.

