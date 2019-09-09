ALBANY — Laugh the night away with standup comedian/actor/musician Rodney Carrington as he performs at the Albany Municipal Auditorium on Oct. 25.
Doors will open at 7 p.m. with Carrington’s special guest opener starting the show at 8 p.m.
Known for his trademark Texas drawl and black cowboy hat, Carrington’s stand-up routine combines comedy with his love of music. Don’t miss his hilarious show for mature audiences only, 18 years and older.
According to Pollstar, Carrington has been one of the Top 10 highest-grossing touring comedians for the last 10 years and among the Top 4 or 5 the last several years. He is on track to be in the Top 5 again in 2019 as he regularly performs to sold-out crowds across the U.S., Canada, and even Australia.
Reserved seat tickets go on sale to the public on Friday at 10 a.m., with prices starting at $45. Tickets will be available for purchase online at Ticketmaster.com and in person at the Albany Civic Center Box Office.
Carrington is a multitalented comedian, actor and writer who has recorded eight major record label comedy albums and selling more than 3 million copies. “Morning Wood” has been certified gold and “Greatest Hits” has been certified Platinum by the RIAA. Carrington starred in his own TV sitcom, “Rodney,” which ran for two seasons on ABC. He co-wrote and co-starred with Toby Keith in the feature film “Beer for My Horses.” In 2011, Carrington partnered with the American Country Awards by presenting at their awards show and hosting the American Country New Year’s Eve Live show on Fox.