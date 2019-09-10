ALBANY — It’s appropriate that Theatre Albany is beginning its 2019-20 performance season with a production that’s all about beginnings — “Oklahoma!”
And while those with a touch of triskaidekaphobia might be a bit leery of the date for opening night, guest Director Dianne Giddens says she has no qualms with raising the curtain for the theater’s 87th season on Friday the 13th.
“When they gave me my keys to the theater (building), it’s set No. 13,” she said before a recent rehearsal. “I’m not superstitious. I’m just ready to get started.”
Dates for the musical by composer Richard Rodgers and lyricist Oscar Hammerstein II are 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 13-14 and 20-21, with 2 p.m. Sunday matinees on Sept. 15 and 22.
“It’s all about new beginnings,” Giddens said. “It takes place right before Oklahoma became a state. Oklahoma became a state in 1907.
“It’s a new beginning for Curly and Laurey (lead characters that are being played by Nicholas Roosevelt and Lean Anglin), and it’s a new beginning for these people.”
Set in 1906, “Oklahoma!” is set near the town of Claremore in what was still Indian Territory. The primary story is the love triangle of farm girl Laurey Williams (Anglin), cowboy Curly (Roosevelt) and Williams’ other would-be suitor, the nefarious Jud Fry (Jack Parks), a farmhand.
Giddens said she’s happy with the chemistry she’s seeing.
“This is probably one of the first leads here that Nick’s had,” she said. “He was in ‘Sister Act,’ but he was an ensemble player there. Leah’s been in lots of shows. They’ve meshed together really well.”
“Oklahoma!” also was a remarkably successful beginning for the famed duo of Rodgers and Hammerstein. Based on Lynn Riggs’ 1931 play “Green Grow the Lilacs,” the musical that debuted in 1943 was their first collaboration.
They followed the lead of “Show Boat,” for which Hammerstein wrote the lyrics, with the further development of the book musical. That genre of musical theater uses song and dance for more than just tickling the funny bone by integrating music and choreography to tell a story in a more dramatic fashion that evokes emotion other than just laughter.
The play is filled with great songs that have withstood the test of time, including “Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin’,” “People Will Say We’re in Love,” “Out of My Dreams” and, of course, “Oklahoma.”
“The music drives the storyline,” Giddens noted.
This new approach caught the fancy of American theater-goers during World War II who may have had more of a sense of grounding and reality, having just come through a global depression only to find themselves in a world embroiled in war. Rodgers and Hammerstein won the Pulitzer Prize in 1944 for the play, which ran on Broadway for an unprecedented 2,212 performances before closing in late spring 1948.
“It has humor,” Giddens said. “It has some tragedy in it.”
And it has legs. “Oklahoma!” has been widely performed from major stages to high school gyms across the country and in numerous overseas venues since that historic first run. The 75th anniversary revival production opened on Broadway this past April, winning two Tony Awards — Best Revival of a Musical and Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical.
“This is a good year for it (to come to the Theatre Albany stage),” Giddens said. “It won ‘Best Revival’ at the Tonys.”
She said she expects her performers to be ready when the curtain rises.
“We have over 30 people involved,” she said.
“This is a good group of people. They’ve worked really hard.”
Included in the cast are Lindsey Stewart as the gullible Ado Annie Carnes; Justin Neal as her would-be suitor Will Parker; David Ward as Ado Annie’s father, Andrew Carnes; Suzanne Unger as Laurey’s Aunt Eller; Patrick Dziedzic as Ali Hakim, a Persian peddler who has eyes for Ado Annie, and Kelly Mullins as Gertie Cummings, a farm girl who has a wedding with Ali in her sights.
Flex packages with tickets that can be used at any performance this season are available. The basic six-show flex package is $120 for adults, $110 for seniors and $80 for students and active military personnel. Twelve-show packages are $240, $220 and $160, respectively.
Individual show tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors and $15 for students and active military.
Ticket packages including sponsorships and tax-deductible donations also are available. For tickets or information, visit theatrealbany.com or contact the box office at (229) 439-8400.