My Chemical Romance announces reunion show

Musicians Ray Toro, Gerard Way, Mikey Way and Frank Iero of My Chemical Romance pose at a press party of announce the 2011 Honda Civic Tour featuring blink-182 and My Chemical Romance at the Rainbow Bar and Grill on May 23, 2011 in West Hollywood, California.

My Chemical Romance is ready for a comeback.

The band, which split in 2013, announced Thursday that a reunion show will take place December 20 at Shrine Expo Hall in Los Angeles.

The event is simply titled "Return."

My Chemical Romance is best known for songs like "Welcome to the Black Parade," "Sing," "Helena," and "I'm Not Okay (I Promise)."

The alternative rock band, which was fronted by Gerard Way, announced its breakup in 2013 after 12 years together.

"We've gotten to go places we never knew we would. We've been able to see and experience things we never imagined possible. We've shared the stage with people we admire, people we look up to, and best of all, our friends. And now, like all great things, it has come time for it to end," the band said in a statement at the time.

Since then, former members including Frank Iero, Ray Toro and Mikey Way, have pursued other musical projects.

Gerard Way created a comic book series called "The Umbrella Academy," which was developed into a Netflix series.

Tickets for the reunion concert go on sale November 1.

