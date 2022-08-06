"The Beatles: Get Back" set a very high bar for musical nostalgia, but "My Life As a Rolling Stone" is no slouch, breaking the four band members into their own dedicated hours, with extensive access to the three surviving members and a who's who of rock voices serving as the chorus. Yes, you can't always get what you want, but for Rolling Stones fans, this should come close.

Narrated by Sienna Miller, the docuseries -- playing on the BBC in the UK and on the Epix pay channel in the US -- interviews Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood on camera, while leaving the musicians, managers and others with insight about the band as off-camera voices, keeping the focus squarely on the Stones.

