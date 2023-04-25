NASHVILLE, Tenn. — This year marks the 150th anniversary of Epiphone, a leading innovator in instrument design. By leveraging its past and leaning into the future, Epiphone has now set the stage for the next era of sound for present and future generations.

Epiphone announced recently a partnership with Jim James, who has long impressed fans worldwide with his band My Morning Jacket and his solo projects. Epiphone has joined forces with the vocalist, producer, songwriter and guitarist to create his first Epiphone signature artist guitar. The Jim James ES-335 from Epiphone is now available worldwide at authorized Epiphone dealers, and on www.epiphone.com.

