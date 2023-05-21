Nashville resident couldn’t get tickets to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, so he got a job as a security guard and attended anyway

Taylor Swift is pictured here onstage during night one of The Eras Tour at Nashville's Nissan Stadium in May.

 John Shearer/TAS23/Getty Images

(CNN) — Taylor Swift’s listeners are a truly dedicated group.

One standout-Swiftie was, like many others, unable to secure a ticket to The Eras Tour the traditional way and devised a plan to get into Swift’s concerts in Tennessee anyway.

