As viewers continue to mourn the loss of Jennifer Coolidge's iconic "White Lotus" character Tanya McQuoid following the insane events of the second season's 2022 finale, a pivotal person from Tanya's past is set to appear in the Mike White-created show's upcoming third installment.

Natasha Rothwell, who played spa manager Belinda Lindsey in Season 1 of "White Lotus," will reprise her role in Season 3 of the Emmy-winning series, a representative for HBO confirmed to CNN.

