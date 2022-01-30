TIFTON — Performances by the National Players over the past seven decades make their on-stage excellence even more special as they traverse America in their 72nd season.
Thanks to Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, that performing trail stops in Tifton at 7 p.m. on Feb. 8 when the Players present “A Raisin in the Sun” at the Tift County High School Performing Arts Center as a part of the ABAC Presents! Performing Arts Series.
The play shines a spotlight on the plight of the Younger family as members of the family dream of bigger things than the small house they live in on the south side of Chicago in the 1950s. The award-winning drama explores the challenges of an African American family dealing with prejudice, history, and a world where everything changes.
ABAC Presents! is supported in part by the Georgia Council for the Arts through the appropriations of the Georgia General Assembly. Georgia Council for the Arts also receives support from its partner agency, the National Endowment for the Arts.
Southwell is the ABAC Presents! series sponsor, and J.C. and Jo Bell are the season sponsor. Unique event sponsors include Julie Hunt/Captain D’s and Mary Glynn Hendricks. The preferred sponsor is South Georgia Banking Company.
Community partner sponsors are Ann Herzog, Bowen-Donaldson Home for Funerals, Dr. and Mrs. Larry Newton, McDonald’s/Tifton Housing Authority, and Prince Automotive. The exclusive hotel sponsor is the Hilton Garden Inn of Tifton.
Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for ABAC students, as well as kindergarten through 12th-grade students. Tickets can be purchased at arts.abac.edu. or by calling the ABAC Ticket Line at (229) 391-4895. Tickets will also be available at the door.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.