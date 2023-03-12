'Navalny' wins Oscar for best documentary feature

 Maxim Zmeyev/AFP/Getty Images

"Navalny," a film that explores the plot to kill Russian anti-corruption campaigner and former presidential candidate, Alexey Navalny, has won the Oscar for best documentary feature at Sunday's Academy Awards.

The riveting real-life thriller follows Navalny's political rise, his survival of an assassination attempt against him by poisoning and his subsequent imprisonment. Directed by Daniel Roher and presented by CNN Films and HBO Max, "Navalny" documents a methodical investigation by CNN Chief International Correspondent, Clarissa Ward, and journalist group, Bellingcat, to unmask Navalny's would-be killers.

