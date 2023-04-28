A former cheerleader on the Navarro College cheerleading squad has filed a civil lawsuit in a Dallas federal court, accusing Monica Aldama, head coach and star of Netflix's popular "Cheer" series, of discouraging her from reporting a sexual assault, according to a copy of the lawsuit obtained by CNN.

Navarro College in Corsicana, Texas and two college administrators are also named as defendants in the suit, which accuses them of failing to take action against the perpetrator of the assault -- who is also named in the filing-- and failing to "halt and implement policies against the culture of sexual harassment, sexual assault, sexual hostility, and violence of Navarro Cheer."

