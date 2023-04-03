...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Florida and Georgia,
including the following counties, in southeast Alabama, Coffee,
Dale, Geneva, Henry and Houston. In Florida, Gadsden, Holmes and
Jackson. In Georgia, Baker, Calhoun, Clay, Colquitt, Decatur,
Dougherty, Early, Grady, Miller, Mitchell, Seminole and Thomas.
* WHEN...Through this evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- 2 to 4 inches of rain is forecast for a large portion of the
watch area, with local amounts in excess of 5 inches
possible. This would lead to flash flooding.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
Neil Diamond describes coming to terms with having Parkinson's disease
It has taken Neil Diamond some time to process having Parkinson's.
The legendary singer, who went public with his diagnosis in 2018, talked to "CBS Sunday Morning" in an episode this weekend about learning to live with the disorder, which affects the central nervous system.
"This is what I have to accept. And I'm willing to do it," Diamond said. "This is the hand that God's given me, and I have to make the best of it, and so I am. I am."
According to Diamond, it "has just been in the last few weeks" that he has truly come to a place of acceptance.
"Somehow, a calm has moved in, and the hurricane of my life, and things have gotten very quiet, as quiet as this recording studio. And, I like it," he said. "I find that I like myself better. I'm easier on people. I'm easier on myself. And the beat goes on, and it will go on long after I'm gone."
Part of that beat is the Broadway musical, "A Beautiful Noise," based on the singer's life and starring Will Swenson as a young Diamond.
Diamond said of the production, "It was all pretty hard. I was a little embarrassed. I was flattered and I was scared."
He explained his fear was rooted in insecurity.
"Being found out is the scariest thing you can hope, because we all have a facade," he said. "And the truth be known to all of 'em. I'm not some big star. I'm just me."