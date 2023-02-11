...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of Florida and Georgia, including the following
areas, in Florida, Calhoun, Coastal Bay, Coastal Franklin, Coastal
Gulf, Coastal Jefferson, Coastal Taylor, Coastal Wakulla, Gadsden,
Inland Bay, Inland Franklin, Inland Gulf, Inland Jefferson, Inland
Taylor, Inland Wakulla, Jackson, Leon, Liberty, Madison and
Washington. In Georgia, Baker, Ben Hill, Berrien, Brooks, Calhoun,
Colquitt, Cook, Decatur, Dougherty, Grady, Irwin, Lanier, Lee,
Lowndes, Miller, Mitchell, Seminole, Terrell, Thomas, Tift, Turner
and Worth.
* WHEN...Through late tonight.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Widespread rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected in
the watch area today, with local amounts over Southwest
Georgia exceeding 3 inches. This will come on top of locally
heavy rains which already occurred over the course of
Thursday night, Friday, and Friday night. Locations that
received the heaviest rain on Friday will be especially
vulnerable to additional rainfall, including areas from
Madison, Florida, to Lake Park, Georgia. If these rainfall
amounts come quickly on soil that is already wet, then flash
flooding would be possible.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
MPL and Polygram Entertainment, the film and television division of Universal Music Group, has announced a feature documentary that explores Paul McCartney’s extraordinary life following the breakup of The Beatles and how the love he shared with Linda McCartney influenced a journey that would lead to the formation of Wings and more of the greatest music ever created.
The film, drawing on unprecedented access to a never-before-seen archive of Paul and Linda’s home videos and photos, as well as new interviews, will be directed by Morgan Neville (“20 Feet from Stardom, Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain,” “Won’t You Be My Neighbor”), with producers Michele Anthony, David Blackman, Neville, Caitrin Rogers, Scott Rodger and Ben Chappell from MPL. “Man on the Run” is fully financed by MPL & Polygram Entertainment and presented and produced by MPL, Polygram Entertainment and Tremolo Productions.
“Man on the Run” begins with Paul McCartney navigating the aftermath of the break-up of The Beatles, facing down myriad challenges while creating new music that would ultimately become the defining soundtrack of a new decade.
The documentary chronicles the arc of Paul’s peerless solo career: From the one-man-band lo-fi recording prototype of his self-titled solo debut, to the pastoral bliss of “Ram,” to the formation of Wings and its classic albums including “Band On The Run,” “Venus And Mars,” “At The Speed Of Sound,” “Wings Over America,” “London Town” and more. The result is an intimate and personal behind-the-scenes account of how Paul progressed from The Beatles’ 1966 retirement from live concerts to the Wings tours that would set the standard for 1970s arena rock shows.
Overall, “Man on the Run” is the definitive document of Paul’s emergence from the dissolution of the world’s biggest band, and his triumphant creation of a second decade of musical milestones — a brilliant and prolific stretch that gave us “Maybe I’m Amazed,” “Another Day,” “Uncle Albert/Admiral Halsey,” “Hi, Hi, Hi,” “My Love,” “Live And Let Die,” “Band On The Run,” “Jet,” “Junior’s Farm,” “Listen To What The Man Said,” “Silly Love Songs,” “Let ‘Em In,” “Mull Of Kintyre,” “With A Little Luck,” “Goodnight Tonight” and so many more. It’s a unique and in-depth look into a crucial period in the singular life of one of history’s most important recording artists, songwriters and performers.
“At its heart, this is a story of Linda and Paul’s enduring love and an artist finding his own voice after being in the most historic music group ever,” Michele Anthony said of the documentary. “Our film traces one of the most incredibly creative periods of Paul’s life that spawned a vital and legendary body of work that continues to impact people and culture in every corner of the globe. We are honored to present this story with unprecedented access to a treasure trove of material from Paul and Linda’s personal archive.”