 Special Photo: Linda McCartney

MPL and Polygram Entertainment, the film and television division of Universal Music Group, has announced a feature documentary that explores Paul McCartney’s extraordinary life following the breakup of The Beatles and how the love he shared with Linda McCartney influenced a journey that would lead to the formation of Wings and more of the greatest music ever created.

The film, drawing on unprecedented access to a never-before-seen archive of Paul and Linda’s home videos and photos, as well as new interviews, will be directed by Morgan Neville (“20 Feet from Stardom, Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain,” “Won’t You Be My Neighbor”), with producers Michele Anthony, David Blackman, Neville, Caitrin Rogers, Scott Rodger and Ben Chappell from MPL. “Man on the Run” is fully financed by MPL & Polygram Entertainment and presented and produced by MPL, Polygram Entertainment and Tremolo Productions.

