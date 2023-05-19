(CNN) — A new docuseries from Amazon Prime is promising an in-depth look at a once popular reality TV family, the Duggars of “19 Kids and Counting”

The teaser trailer for “Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets” is out and includes a sneak-peek at an interview with Jill Duggar, the second daughter in the family, and her husband, Derick Dillard.

