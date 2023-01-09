exhibition.jpg

Fahamu Pecou’s "Dyin’ of Thirst," a 2021 acrylic on canvas painting from the collection of Mr. and Mrs. Ford-Hutchinson, is one of the artworks in "Highlighting Contemporary Art in Georgia: Picture This," on view now at the Albany Museum of Art. Two new exhibitions open Thursday at the AMA.

ALBANY ─ Two exhibitions focusing on contemporary Georgia artists and a third featuring works by female artists will be on view beginning Thursday at the Albany Museum of Art.

The Winter Exhibition Reception for members of the AMA is at 5:30 pm on Thursday, when two of the exhibitions — "Globalrama, Works by Gregor Turk" and "What’s SHE Doing? Revisiting the Permanent Collection" — open for public viewing. "Highlighting Contemporary Art in Georgia: Picture This" opened on Dec 22. The three exhibitions will continue through April 1. The reception is free for AMA members and registration is not required.

