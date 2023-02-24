It is one of the most beloved movie series of all time, but Peter Jackson's "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy only scratched the surface of the rich world of Middle-earth created by J.R.R. Tolkien.

And "multiple" new movies set in Middle-earth are in the works, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav announced on Thursday in an earnings call, after studio heads Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy signed a deal with Freemode, a division of Swedish entertainment company Embracer Group, which acquired the movie rights to Tolkien's work in August last year. (Warner Bros. Discovery is the parent company of CNN.)

