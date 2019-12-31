ALBANY — While most people wink at New Year-related superstitions, it might pay to not take any chances this time around.
After all, 2020 is an election year.
But as scary as that is, the prospects of making a costly mistake at the beginning of a new year — or at the ending of an old one — was even more frightening for many of our ancestors, who came up with numerous ways to ensure prosperity once the calendar page was torn off to reveal a new number.
First, you’ll need to remember to keep a civil tongue about 2019 as the old year, personified as Father Time, turns over his hourglass to Baby New Year. If you speak ill of the outgoing year on New Year’s Eve, especially at a party, you can expect a batch of bad luck after the arrival of 2020.
Still, if you slip up and besmirch 2019 as it’s leaving the building, you may be able to mitigate the damage a bit if you manage to get the last sip of a bottle of champagne or other spirited beverage that was opened specifically for the observance. If nothing else, it’s an indicator that you have impeccable timing.
It’s also a good idea to settle all debts before midnight on New Year’s Eve. Paying off what you owe lowers the chances that you’ll need to borrow money in 2020.
What you eat on New Year’s Eve also can affect the new year. A custom in Italy, Spain and other countries suggests the wisdom of devouring a dozen grapes as the clock strikes midnight. Each grape consumed represents a month of good luck.
Two foods to avoid on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day are lobster and chicken. Since lobsters can move backwards and chickens scratch backwards, consuming either causes you to run the risk of regressing when you should be moving ahead. Nobody wants to have to “scratch like a chicken” to make a living in the new year.
But there are foods that help you advance, most notably sausage. Pigs root forward — symbolizing moving ahead — and the high fat content symbolizes abundance. Likewise, eating lentils on New Year’s Eve is believed to bring good luck and prosperity. Fish, representing bounty, is a popular good-luck New Year’s Eve fare, especially midnight servings of herring or sardines for those of Germanic or Polish descent.
What you wear matters, too. Wearing red undergarments — women and men alike — on New Year’s Eve is said to bring good luck and enhance fertility in the coming year. Don’t spend a lot money on the undergarment, however, because it has to be thrown away afterwards for the ritual to work.
In any event — and much to the chagrin of many a pet dog — loud noises and bright lights are good fortune as the new year arrives. Often they come in the form of fireworks.
While fireworks on the Fourth of July symbolize the military firepower that enabled the U.S. to gain its independence from Great Britain, the bright sky explosions you see on New Year’s Eve have a longer history and a supernatural impact.
Making loud noise at midnight stems from the superstition that evil spirits and demons do not like the racket, especially when combined with sudden bright flashes. Scaring those otherworldly fiends away was seen by our ancestors as a certain way to get the new year off to a good start.
Church bells — there still are some in Albany — are said to be particularly effective in the noble enterprise of dispatching malevolent spirits. And New Year’s Eve for early Americans was a good excuse to celebrate by shouting and firing guns into the air. The latter, of course, is discouraged by law enforcement. Within the city limits, it’s also illegal.
Tamer expressions come from the noisemakers, whistles and snap-pops that are used at parties. In fact, one of the reasons that beverages like champagne, spumante and prosecco are popular at New Year’s Eve events is the loud pops when the beverages are opened help ward off evil, a case of spirits scaring off spirits.
While you might not be able to see one of those malevolent phantoms, it doesn’t mean you shouldn’t be courteous after you’ve gone and frightened them. Opening a door and at least a couple of windows at midnight gives them ample opportunity to scamper away into the night.
One place those pesky poltergeists shouldn’t be able to find room to hide out in is your cupboard. Go grocery shopping to make sure your cupboard, cabinets and pantry are filled come New Year morning or they could stay bare all year.
By the way, throwing something you don’t want out of one of those windows or an open door on New Year’s Eve is a way of dispatching unhappiness and making room for joy in the new year about to arrive.
When midnight arrives, kissing someone dear to you ensures affection throughout the coming year.
As soon as the 12th strike of the clock makes 2020 official, the first person who enters your home will forecast the luck you’ll have in the coming year. A tall, dark, handsome male who brings small gifts is said to bring the best luck.
As might be expected, superstitions center on trying to ensure success in the new year, especially in finances. One way of doing that — and it can conflict with staying up late at a party — is to rise early on New Year’s Day. Oh, and when you get out of bed, make sure your right foot is the first to touch the floor in order to ensure good fortune.
If you have a job, you should do something associated with your employment to ensure a year of being busy and prosperous. Doing too much work, however, can bring that bad luck anyway.
If you’re a clothes horse, you can take a step to ensure you frequently have new things to wear. Wearing something new on New Year’s Day increases the chances that you’ll acquire more new clothes throughout the year.
With it being a political year, one thing you want to do is follow the example of candidates and check which way the wind is blowing on New Year’s Day. It matters, according to superstition.
In checking the wind, you need to know how to read the signs. Good weather comes from the south, bad weather from the north, misfortune from the east and plenty of food from the west. A west wind, unfortunately, also means someone famous is likely to die during the year.
The best weather condition on New Year’s Day, by the way, is for the wind to be calm. That foretells a calmer year ahead.
Leaving the door and windows open New Year’s Day provides an avenue for good spirits to come into your home, replacing the evil rascals you scared away the night before.
Many forms of housework, meanwhile, should be off the table all day on New Year’s.
Never take anything out of the house — even the trash — on New Year’s Day unless you first bring something into the house. Failure to do so runs the risk of your good luck being taken out with the trash.
You also shouldn’t sweep off the porch. Anything you throw away on Jan. 1 could be taking your good luck with it.
Whatever you do, do not wash clothes or dishes on the first day of the year. If you do, someone in the family might be washed away as well before the next New Year’s Eve comes ‘round.
There also are some menu items you will want to incorporate on New Year’s Day. Leafy greens consumed on New Year’s Day are said to represent “folding money,” improving your financial prospects in the coming year. In the South, that includes collards, turnips and cabbage.
Black-eyed peas should be on the dinner table on New Year’s Day. The peas represent coins. It’s suggested that you should eat one pea for each day of the year.
And don’t forget the ham. As with sausage on New Year’s Eve, ham on New Year’s Day represents making steady progress over the next 12 months.
And go ahead and have that doughnut. Any food shaped like a circle that you consume represents good fortune. After all, nothing says happy new year like a little rationalizing.
Email Jim Hendricks at papajimhendricks@gmail.com. Follow JimEHendricks on Instagram and Twitter.