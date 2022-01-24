ALBANY — The Newsboys will be joined by Danny Gokey and Mac Powell for a night of music with a shared purpose at the Albany Civic Center April 29 for The Awakening Foundation’s “Stand Together Tour.”
Tickets go on sell at noon Friday at the Albany Civic Center Box Office and online at Ticketmaster.com. Fans and AE Insiders can take advantage of a 20% discount on tickets when they purchase by February 10th by using the code INSIDER.
“We are so excited to get back out on the road in 2022 with some of our best friends: Danny Gokey, Mac Powell, and Adam Agee,” Michael Tait, lead singer of Newsboys, said in a news release. “The last couple of years have been tough for everyone, and we have really missed coming together with our fans to worship and celebrate with one another every night. We’re looking ahead to the new year, excited for what’s to come, and we can’t wait to continue to reunite with our fans across the country and stand together in unity.”
“I’ve loved crossing paths with Newsboys at shows and events over the years, and really enjoyed touring with them on Winter Jam a few years ago,” Gokey said. “Not only are they a ton of fun, but I also have such respect for their music and ministry, which is why it’s an incredible honor to be joining forces with them on the Stand Together Tour this spring. These shows are going to be a blast, and I can’t wait to see everyone out there.”
“Very early on in Third Day’s career, one of our first tours was with Newsboys,” Mac Powell, former lead singer of Third Day, said. “I love how life works in that all these years later, I’m once again hitting the road with them to play my solo Christian album, ‘New Creation.’ I’ve always been a fan of Newsboys, and I can’t wait to be back on the road with them in 2022.”
“We are excited about this all-star lineup and to have tour sponsors ChildFund, Altrua HealthShare and KLOVE & Air1 Radio be part of this movement,” Curtis Pinkerton, director of marketing for Awakening Events, said. “This tour is going to be an opportunity to stand together, united by music, all worshiping with a shared purpose.”
The Stand Together Tour is an Awakening Foundation Event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.