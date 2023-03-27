TV personality Nick Cannon has addressed his past antisemitic remarks, describing the subsequent fallout as "a growth moment."

In 2020, the "Masked Singer" host was briefly fired by media giant ViacomCBS for "hateful speech" following a controversial discussion on his "Cannon's Class" podcast with former Public Enemy member Professor Griff. During the episode, Black people were referred to as the "true Hebrews" and Cannon promoted anti-Semitic conspiracy theories.

