...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM EST /MIDNIGHT CST/ TO 7 PM
EST /6 PM CST/ SATURDAY...
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing
temperatures ranging from the mid 20s to lower 30s are
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, south central and
southwest Georgia and Big Bend and Panhandle Florida.
* WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, from 1 AM EST /midnight CST/ to
7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ Saturday. For the Freeze Watch, from
Saturday evening through Sunday morning.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of 26 to 39 mph are
expected for at least 2 hours, or gusts between 40 to 57 mph for
any length of time are possible. Use extra caution when driving,
especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor
objects.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Frost and
freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation
and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
&&
Nick Cannon speaks out on his talk show being canceled
"The Nick Cannon Show" will finish out its first season but will not return for a second.
On Thursday Cannon spoke about his talk show cancellation, calling it the "business" part television.
"It's interesting. This is show business and the biggest word is business," he said. "I show up each and every day, bright and early to give you a show and I am also a business man This has been a dream come true. I want to expand and elevate. We ain't going nowhere but it's about broadening my audience. You have become my family. Thank you. We laugh together, we cry together, we pray together. I do what I can and we let God do what I can't."
He assured viewers he will finish out the season with more shows and said he's always got something in the works.
"This isn't the last show," he said. "We have a month of shows that's going to be on. This has been a blessing and dream come true. Thank you for letting me come into your homes. I always have something coming!"
"The Nick Cannon Show" is scheduled to end in May.
