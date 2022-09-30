Nick Cannon welcomes his tenth child

Nick Cannon announced on September 30 that he and Brittany Bell have welcomed their third child together. Cannon and Bell are seen here in 2019.

 Faye Sadou/MediaPunch/IPX/AP

Nick Cannon is a new dad, again.

The "Masked Singer" host announced on Friday that he and Brittany Bell have welcomed their third child together, a son named Rise Messiah Cannon. This makes a total of 10 kids for Cannon.

CNN's Lisa France contributed to this story.

