Updated: April 11, 2023 @ 10:45 am
Nick Cannon doesn't love answering whether he plans to have more children, but there's one celebrity he wouldn't mind growing his family with.
"The Masked Singer" host has fathered 12 children. His infant son, Zen, died after a battle with brain cancer in 2021.
During a recent appearance on Howard Stern's show, the radio host tried to get Cannon to answer whether his family is complete.
"Every time I answer this question it I can never answer it correctly," Cannon said, noting that once he angered some in the religious community by answering that he was "putting it in God's hands."
When Stern offered that it would have to be someone very special to have a child with Cannon and suggested Taylor Swift, Cannon was not opposed.
"I'm all in," Cannon said, laughing. "First of all she's an amazing songwriter. What I do love about Taylor Swift is that she has been so vulnerable and open with all of her music."
Cannon joked that their respective relationships have faced similar public scrutiny.
"I think she would relate to me very well based off of like yo, you've dated a lot of people in the public eye, so have I," he said. "We probably will really understand each other."
Cannon said he was aware that Swift has split from longtime boyfriend, Joe Alwyn.
Swift is currently performing on her sold out 52-show "Eras Tour."
